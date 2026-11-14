Cleveland has some very special cats waiting for loving homes right now. Here are a few who are ready to meet you at the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Bitsie is a beautiful senior lady with a sleek black coat. If you’re looking for a calmer, more settled companion, she could be a wonderful match. Senior cats often just want a cozy spot, gentle company, and a quiet home to enjoy their golden years.

👉 Meet Bitsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown or chocolate

Mostly brown or chocolate Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Gremlin is a young kitten with a rich brown coat and lots of growing up to do. Kittens like Gremlin usually do best in homes ready for playtime, training, and plenty of love as they learn about the world.

👉 Meet Gremlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Poe is a handsome black-coated adult cat. Adult cats are often a great choice if you want a more predictable personality and routine. Poe is ready for a stable home where he can settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Poe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Okapi is a sweet brown kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens like Okapi need play, patience, and gentle guidance as they learn good house manners.

👉 Meet Okapi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

Taylor Sniff is a charming brown kitten with a fun name and a bright future ahead. She’s looking for a home that can give her lots of interaction, toys, and safe places to explore.

👉 Meet Taylor Sniff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Cleveland Animal Protective League or calling (216) 771-4616 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.