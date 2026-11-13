The City of Cleveland Heights has extended the deadline for its Request for Proposals (RFP) to buy and repair city-owned homes so they can be used as code-compliant, owner-occupied residences. Individuals or families who plan to rehab/renovate and live in the home, or have a family member live there after work is done, may submit proposals; the amended RFP now includes more details on property conditions and dates/times for interior access. Responses are due by November 16, 2026 at 4:00 pm. Review the RFP here: https://buff.ly/ztgHreW

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio - City Hall