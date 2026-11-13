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Cleveland
Drone helps police safely arrest 4 on E 55th
8 days ago
Cleveland Division of Police used a drone to help respond to a shots-fired call at a vacant, six-story industrial building on East 55th Street in Cleveland. With help from the UAS Team drone operator, officers located and safely arrested four individuals, including two who were hiding in a dark, heavily overgrown area, without having to enter hazardous terrain or get close to possibly armed people. The drone gave officers better visibility and awareness, helping them handle a high-risk situation more safely.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland Division of Police
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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