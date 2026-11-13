Cleveland Division of Police used a drone to help respond to a shots-fired call at a vacant, six-story industrial building on East 55th Street in Cleveland. With help from the UAS Team drone operator, officers located and safely arrested four individuals, including two who were hiding in a dark, heavily overgrown area, without having to enter hazardous terrain or get close to possibly armed people. The drone gave officers better visibility and awareness, helping them handle a high-risk situation more safely.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland Division of Police