Traffic is restricted near the 600 block of W Superior Ave because of a fire. Drivers cannot pass:

Eastbound on W Superior at W 6th St

Westbound on Superior at W 6th St

Southbound at W 6th St

Westbound at W 3rd St

Eastbound on W Superior at W 9th St

Drivers should avoid this area and use other routes until lanes reopen.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland Division of Police