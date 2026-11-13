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Cleveland
Traffic restricted on W Superior due to fire
9 days ago
Traffic is restricted near the 600 block of W Superior Ave because of a fire. Drivers cannot pass:
- Eastbound on W Superior at W 6th St
- Westbound on Superior at W 6th St
- Southbound at W 6th St
- Westbound at W 3rd St
- Eastbound on W Superior at W 9th St
Drivers should avoid this area and use other routes until lanes reopen.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland Division of Police
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.