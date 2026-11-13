💰 Port of Cleveland backs 4 big projects for housing, jobs, and the waterfront

The Port of Cleveland Board has approved financing for four major development projects that aim to boost housing, jobs, and entertainment across Greater Cleveland:

MMY US Modular Housing Manufacturing (7000 Central Ave) – A $4 million below‑market loan and capital lease will help turn a long‑vacant historic factory into a modular housing manufacturing plant.

Midtown Lofts (Mingyue Place, Payne Ave in AsiaTown) – Up to $30 million in tax‑exempt bonds to convert the former Dave’s grocery into 120 affordable apartments (for households at 30%–80% of area median income ) plus 3,500 sq. ft. of space for the Cleveland Public Library .

Gateway 55 (2966 E. 55th St.) – Up to $26 million in lease revenue bonds to build a 166,000 sq. ft. industrial building, keeping Reese Consumer Health in Cleveland, retaining 64 jobs and adding 36 more. Construction is expected Jan–Dec 2027 .

Cleveland Amphitheater (Cuyahoga River waterfront) – A new ~6,200‑seat outdoor venue, estimated at $52 million, with about 525 construction jobs (prevailing wage) and 350 ongoing jobs. Construction is estimated from Nov 2026 to summer 2028.

These projects are part of the Port’s evolving development strategy ahead of its 2027 strategic plan.