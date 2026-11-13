Cleveland’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love data, training people, or full‑cycle recruiting. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Robert Half (supporting a Cleveland client)

Robert Half (supporting a Cleveland client) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape and run employee benefit programs, from health and welfare plans to leave and FMLA support. This role is a good fit if you enjoy digging into data, improving processes, and turning complex benefits info into clear guidance for employees.

Employer: Flexjet, LLC.

Location: Richmond Heights (Cleveland area), OH – on-site HQ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead engaging in-person and virtual training that supports onboarding and ongoing development. You’ll design and deliver learning programs, manage training calendars and materials, and partner with leaders to keep content aligned with culture, policies, and business needs.

Employer: Beacon Hill

Location: Cleveland, OH (onsite a few times per month)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

High-volume recruiting for non-exempt roles in a healthcare/pharmacy setting. Ideal if you like fast-paced work, outbound sourcing, and owning a busy req load while using tools like Workday and AI-enabled recruiting tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.