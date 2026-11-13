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🧑💼 Cleveland HR Openings: Multiple Roles in Benefits, Training & Recruiting
Cleveland’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love data, training people, or full‑cycle recruiting. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.
Benefits Analyst
- Employer: Robert Half (supporting a Cleveland client)
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help shape and run employee benefit programs, from health and welfare plans to leave and FMLA support. This role is a good fit if you enjoy digging into data, improving processes, and turning complex benefits info into clear guidance for employees.
Employee Development Facilitator
- Employer: Flexjet, LLC.
- Location: Richmond Heights (Cleveland area), OH – on-site HQ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead engaging in-person and virtual training that supports onboarding and ongoing development. You’ll design and deliver learning programs, manage training calendars and materials, and partner with leaders to keep content aligned with culture, policies, and business needs.
Contract Recruiter
- Employer: Beacon Hill
- Location: Cleveland, OH (onsite a few times per month)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
High-volume recruiting for non-exempt roles in a healthcare/pharmacy setting. Ideal if you like fast-paced work, outbound sourcing, and owning a busy req load while using tools like Workday and AI-enabled recruiting tech.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—HR roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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