Cleveland has a steady flow of safety and security roles right now, from entry-level guard work to higher-paid safety management in construction.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Vista International Security Inc.

Vista International Security Inc. Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Patrol buildings, watch cameras, control access, and write incident reports. Good fit if you have security, military, or law enforcement background and want active work with a focus on de‑escalation and customer service.

Employer: Legends Global

Legends Global Location: Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

Pay: $16/hour

Provide security and crowd control for events, patrol inside and outside, monitor cameras, and respond to emergencies. Great if you like a busy event environment, can work evenings, and want steady hours in a high-profile downtown venue.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Location: Cleveland, OH (Cleveland Main Division)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Estimated Salary Range: $81,230 – $125,515/year

Lead Environmental Health & Safety on a major construction project, train teams on safe work practices, and drive down incident rates. Best for experienced construction safety pros with a related degree, OSHA 30, and CHST (or willing to obtain) who want a leadership role with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—security and safety skills transfer well, and Cleveland employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.