💰 Limited-edition Cavs x Library x ILTHY gear drops this November

Cleveland Public Library, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and local brand ILTHY are launching a limited-edition apparel collection that mixes Cavs style with Library-inspired graphics to celebrate Cleveland pride.

The collection launches Saturday, November 14 and a portion of proceeds benefits Cleveland Public Library.

You can shop the collection at:

The Library Shop at Cleveland Public Library

at Cleveland Public Library Center Court

ILTHY in Ohio City

Cavs 10th anniversary game nights : Saturday, November 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks Saturday, December 12 vs. Golden State Warriors

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This collab ties into the All In 216: 10th Anniversary Championship exhibition in the Library’s historic Brett Hall, open through January 2, 2027, honoring the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship and Cleveland’s championship legacy.