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💰 New Cavs x Library x ILTHY gear supports Cleveland Public Library
💰 Limited-edition Cavs x Library x ILTHY gear drops this November
Cleveland Public Library, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and local brand ILTHY are launching a limited-edition apparel collection that mixes Cavs style with Library-inspired graphics to celebrate Cleveland pride.
The collection launches Saturday, November 14 and a portion of proceeds benefits Cleveland Public Library.
You can shop the collection at:
- The Library Shop at Cleveland Public Library
- Center Court
- ILTHY in Ohio City
- Cavs 10th anniversary game nights:
- Saturday, November 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Saturday, December 12 vs. Golden State Warriors
This collab ties into the All In 216: 10th Anniversary Championship exhibition in the Library’s historic Brett Hall, open through January 2, 2027, honoring the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship and Cleveland’s championship legacy.
More Info: Cleveland Pride, Head to Toe: Cleveland Public Lib...
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