📢 Cleveland Sirens inspire CH-UH middle school students

📢 WNBA Cleveland Sirens inspire local middle schoolers

Students at Baumgardner and Roxboro Middle Schools recently got to meet members of the new Cleveland Sirens WNBA organization during assemblies held on October 21 and October 29.

Sirens staff from several departments — including youth basketball, sales, corporate partnerships, and graphic design — talked with students about:

Their career paths and how they got into pro sports

and how they got into pro sports Handling twists and turns in life

in life Advice for middle school success

The growing impact of women’s sports and activism

Speakers encouraged students to “be you,” focus on what you can control, build relationships, and follow your passions — whether in sports, the arts, or other careers.

At Roxboro, Heights High Career Technical Education students in the Media Arts pathway also practiced using video equipment to record the event.

Students learned they’ll have to wait until 2028 to cheer on the Sirens on the court, but the message was clear: you belong in all spaces — in school, in the community, and in the workforce.