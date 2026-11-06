🛒 Cleveland Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cleveland’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from luxury showrooms to part-time shifts that fit around school or family. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Saatva

Saatva Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000/year

This is a leadership role in a high-end mattress and home furnishings showroom, managing a team of 10+ sales and customer satisfaction reps. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, wellness programs, and product discounts (including a free mattress program).

Employer: Five Below

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Lead front-end operations, coach the crew on customer service, and help run the store when the manager is out. Good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience and like a fast, fun, high-energy retail setting.

Employer: Motion

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Handle more complex customer orders, quotes, and pricing while mentoring junior reps. Role suits someone with 5+ years of customer service experience, strong computer and negotiation skills, plus access to healthcare options, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

Employer: Menards

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Work as a cashier or on courtesy patrol helping customers load purchases and keeping the lot clear. Highlights include extra $3/hour on Sat–Sun, store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, dental plan, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Location: 18170 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Lead a small team at a busy car wash, focus on customer service, quality checks, and promoting the Unlimited Wash Club. Includes continuous training, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid vacation, uniforms, educational reimbursement, and a free wash membership.

Employer: Towne Park

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour (base listed as $15/hour)

Evening cashier role handling parking or related payments while giving guests a friendly, professional experience. Set schedule Mon/Tue/Sat/Sun, 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM, with access to 401(k) and optional insurance benefits.

Employer: ASAP, INC

Location: Cleveland, OH 44129 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $35.00/hour

Help customers with product questions, orders, and account setup, with some potential upselling. Paid training is provided, attention to detail is key, and applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time (25–29 hours/week)

Starting Pay: $19.50/hour (scheduled increases up to $21.50/hour by Year 5)

Mix of stocking, cashiering, curbside orders, and cleaning in a busy grocery store. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 45 lbs, and can work at least four days a week, including two between Friday–Sunday.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.