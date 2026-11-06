🍽️ Cleveland Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $17/hr to $55K

Cleveland’s hospitality scene is busy right now – from casinos to hospitals to hotels, there’s steady hiring across the city. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a kitchen), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Cleveland, OH – JACK Cleveland Casino, Public Square

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Cook on the grill line at the casino with a variety of shifts Sunday–Saturday. Great fit if you already have cooking experience and want full-time hours plus access to Compass Group benefits.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Cleveland, OH – 4910 Tiedeman Rd

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm

Full-time, Pay: $18.50–$23.00/hour

Keep the kitchen running smoothly with dishwashing, cleaning, and basic support tasks in a corporate setting. Nice daytime schedule with no nights or weekends and strong benefits.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Eurest USA (Compass Group) Location: Cleveland, OH – 4910 Tiedeman Rd

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 6:30am–3:00pm

Full-time, Pay: $19.75–$25.00/hour

Prepare high‑quality meals in a corporate kitchen with early‑day shifts and weekends off. Ideal if you have prior cooking experience and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: Towne

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $50,000–$55,000/year + potential bonus

Lead a valet/hospitality team, handle scheduling, hiring, and guest service, and jump in on valet or bell duties as needed. Good step up if you have at least 1 year of hospitality experience and want leadership responsibility with full benefits.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems, Inc

Location: Cleveland, OH (Lake Erie College)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Run bakery production for a college account, from pastries and desserts to cakes and catered events. Great for someone organized and detail‑oriented who loves baking and wants solid benefits and growth potential.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Pay: Around $20/hour (range details in posting)

Supervise housekeeping operations at a major hotel, supporting room quality and guest satisfaction. Good fit if you have hotel/housekeeping experience and want a step into leadership with IHG’s benefit programs.

Employer: Not listed (local restaurant)

Not listed (local restaurant) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook and plate dishes in a busy restaurant with flexible scheduling. Prior experience helps, but they’re open to training if you’re eager to learn; includes employee discounts and potential health insurance.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Not stated (likely full-time/variable shifts)

Not stated (likely full-time/variable shifts) Pay: Range not specified (details in posting)

Support banquet and restaurant cooking at an IHG property, focusing on presentation, flavor, and cleanliness. Good for someone comfortable with nights/weekends and lifting up to 50 lbs in a hotel kitchen.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time, weekends required

Pay: Not listed

Cook in a high‑volume, fun sports/entertainment venue with strong teamwork vibes. Perks include free play, half‑price food, and access to health, vision, dental, and 401(k) for those who qualify.

Employer: Marriott International / The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 1515 West Third Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

Type: Part-time, non-management

Pay: $20.46/hour

Welcome guests, handle check‑ins/outs, and share local tips as a Guest Experience Expert. Great for people‑oriented candidates who want luxury hotel experience and a steady part‑time role.

Employer: Marriott International / The Ritz-Carlton

Location: 1515 West Third Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

Type: Part-time, non-management

Pay: $20.46/hour

Same Guest Experience Expert role as above, described in Spanish. Ideal if you’re bilingual and want to grow in a global luxury brand while working flexible shifts, including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: Cleveland Clinic, 9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time; mornings or evenings, every other weekend, some holidays

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Lead patient dining services, supervise associates, and coordinate special dietary needs in a hospital setting. Great if you have supervisor experience and want meaningful work supporting patients and caregivers.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send that application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.