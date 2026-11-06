🏥 Cleveland Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $106K+

Cleveland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from bedside nursing to lab science and mental health. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or high-paying travel gigs, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: $57,510–$87,697.50/year

Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $7,500, relocation reimbursement

Work with complex GI and transplant patients, provide advanced nutrition support, and precept dietetic interns in a top-ranked academic medical center.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (3×12s, 7:00am–7:30pm + call)

Salary: $35.50–$55.60/hour

Join a high-acuity invasive cardiology lab doing complex PCI and structural heart work, with no routine weekends except for call rotation.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm, hybrid 1–2 days WFH)

Salary: $63,250–$96,467.50/year

Coordinate care for high-risk breast patients, reduce ED visits and readmissions, and enjoy no weekends or holidays plus some work-from-home flexibility.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Lutheran Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Lutheran Hospital Location: Near downtown Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, evenings (3:00pm–11:30pm)

Salary: Discussed during hiring

Great entry point into nursing on a geriatric psych unit, helping with daily care, vitals, EKGs, and safety checks in a Magnet-recognized hospital.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Marymount Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Marymount Hospital Location: Garfield Heights (Cleveland area), OH

Type: Full-time, 11:00am–11:30pm

Salary: $35.50–$55.60/hour

Perks: RN loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, possible relocation assistance

Work in a busy ED with stroke and heart attack care, backed by strong safety and well-being programs in a faith-based, Magnet-recognized hospital.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Hillcrest Hospital

Cleveland Clinic – Hillcrest Hospital Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, nights (7:00pm–7:30am + on-call, every other weekend/holiday)

Salary: $35.50–$55.60/hour

Perks: RN loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, possible relocation assistance

Join a high-volume Level III L&D unit (4,800+ births/year) with high-risk antepartum care, cord blood center, and strong education in fetal monitoring and breastfeeding.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm, no weekends/holidays)

Salary: $34.00–$45.65/hour

Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $5,000

Perform high-complexity molecular testing, maintain quality standards, and help guide patient care in a weekday-only role.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Main Campus + other neuro sites, Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm or 8:30am–5:00pm)

Salary: $69,600–$106,132.50/year

Treat neuro outpatients, rotate to different neuro locations as needed, and work closely with patients through recovery in a collaborative rehab team.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, days (5×8s)

Pay: $3,209/week (estimated)

Neuro IR-focused travel role (3–5 years’ experience preferred) with Siemens biplane experience a plus, day shift with call and Ohio license required.

Employer: Arrow Healthcare Staffing

Arrow Healthcare Staffing Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, days (5×8s)

Pay: $3,129/week (estimated)

Day-shift IR tech contract with full benefits from day one, guaranteed hours, CE, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, evenings (2:00pm–10:30pm)

Pay: $2,329/week (estimated)

Evening-shift radiology role with 5×8s, every 4th weekend, portable work, and preference for Siemens experience; locals accepted at same rate.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, days (5×8s)

Pay: $3,122/week (estimated)

Shorter IR tech contract with strong benefits (housing, 401(k) match, day-1 health) and focus on assisting complex interventional procedures.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Provide evidence-based therapy and testing for children, adolescents, and adults, manage your own treatment plans, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, days (12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,084/week (estimated)

Day-shift RRT role in acute care, handling vents, oxygen therapy, and emergencies while earning premium travel pay.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 12-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,058/week (estimated)

Similar acute care RRT contract with slightly more weekly hours, focused on full-scope respiratory care and documentation.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights (12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $2,199/week (estimated)

Night-shift RRT contract with higher weekly pay, caring for high-acuity patients and responding to overnight respiratory emergencies.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights (12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $1,852/week (estimated)

Night RRT role with similar duties—vent management, meds, and rapid response support—at a slightly lower weekly package.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.