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Cleveland
🏥 Cleveland Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $106K+
8 days ago
Cleveland’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from bedside nursing to lab science and mental health. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or high-paying travel gigs, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Registered Dietitian II – Center for Gut Rehab & Transplant
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: $57,510–$87,697.50/year
- Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $7,500, relocation reimbursement
Work with complex GI and transplant patients, provide advanced nutrition support, and precept dietetic interns in a top-ranked academic medical center.
RN HOPS – Cardiac Cath Lab
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (3×12s, 7:00am–7:30pm + call)
- Salary: $35.50–$55.60/hour
Join a high-acuity invasive cardiology lab doing complex PCI and structural heart work, with no routine weekends except for call rotation.
RN Care Coordinator – Breast Surgery
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm, hybrid 1–2 days WFH)
- Salary: $63,250–$96,467.50/year
Coordinate care for high-risk breast patients, reduce ED visits and readmissions, and enjoy no weekends or holidays plus some work-from-home flexibility.
Nursing Department Assistant (NDA) III – Geriatric Psych
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Lutheran Hospital
- Location: Near downtown Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, evenings (3:00pm–11:30pm)
- Salary: Discussed during hiring
Great entry point into nursing on a geriatric psych unit, helping with daily care, vitals, EKGs, and safety checks in a Magnet-recognized hospital.
RN – Emergency Department
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Marymount Hospital
- Location: Garfield Heights (Cleveland area), OH
- Type: Full-time, 11:00am–11:30pm
- Salary: $35.50–$55.60/hour
- Perks: RN loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, possible relocation assistance
Work in a busy ED with stroke and heart attack care, backed by strong safety and well-being programs in a faith-based, Magnet-recognized hospital.
RN – Labor & Delivery (Nights)
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Hillcrest Hospital
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, nights (7:00pm–7:30am + on-call, every other weekend/holiday)
- Salary: $35.50–$55.60/hour
- Perks: RN loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, possible relocation assistance
Join a high-volume Level III L&D unit (4,800+ births/year) with high-risk antepartum care, cord blood center, and strong education in fetal monitoring and breastfeeding.
Medical Technologist / MLT / Lab Technician – Molecular Pathology
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm, no weekends/holidays)
- Salary: $34.00–$45.65/hour
- Perks: Sign-on bonus up to $5,000
Perform high-complexity molecular testing, maintain quality standards, and help guide patient care in a weekday-only role.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Neuro
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Main Campus + other neuro sites, Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time, days (8:00am–4:30pm or 8:30am–5:00pm)
- Salary: $69,600–$106,132.50/year
Treat neuro outpatients, rotate to different neuro locations as needed, and work closely with patients through recovery in a collaborative rehab team.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,209/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, days (5×8s)
- Pay: $3,209/week (estimated)
Neuro IR-focused travel role (3–5 years’ experience preferred) with Siemens biplane experience a plus, day shift with call and Ohio license required.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,129/week
- Employer: Arrow Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, days (5×8s)
- Pay: $3,129/week (estimated)
Day-shift IR tech contract with full benefits from day one, guaranteed hours, CE, and license/cert reimbursement.
Travel X-Ray Tech – $2,329/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, evenings (2:00pm–10:30pm)
- Pay: $2,329/week (estimated)
Evening-shift radiology role with 5×8s, every 4th weekend, portable work, and preference for Siemens experience; locals accepted at same rate.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $3,122/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, days (5×8s)
- Pay: $3,122/week (estimated)
Shorter IR tech contract with strong benefits (housing, 401(k) match, day-1 health) and focus on assisting complex interventional procedures.
Clinical Psychologist – Outpatient
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
Provide evidence-based therapy and testing for children, adolescents, and adults, manage your own treatment plans, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care – $2,084/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, days (12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,084/week (estimated)
Day-shift RRT role in acute care, handling vents, oxygen therapy, and emergencies while earning premium travel pay.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care – $2,058/week
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 12-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $2,058/week (estimated)
Similar acute care RRT contract with slightly more weekly hours, focused on full-scope respiratory care and documentation.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care – $2,199/week (Nights)
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights (12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $2,199/week (estimated)
Night-shift RRT contract with higher weekly pay, caring for high-acuity patients and responding to overnight respiratory emergencies.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care – $1,852/week (Nights)
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights (12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: $1,852/week (estimated)
Night RRT role with similar duties—vent management, meds, and rapid response support—at a slightly lower weekly package.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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