Cleveland Library Highlights Historic Local Parks

The Cleveland Public Library is sharing historic views of nature in Northeast Ohio from the late 1800s and early 1900s, showing how parks became places of rest and leisure as cities like Cleveland grew. Featured images include Parks-Newburgh (1896), Parks-Wade (1870), and Rivers-Rocky River (1868), reminding residents that local nature spots remain peaceful places to enjoy the changing fall colors even as trees lose their leaves.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland Public Library