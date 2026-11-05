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Cuyahoga County
Severe Weather Safety Talk in Brooklyn on Nov. 10
3 days ago
The Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management and National Weather Service Cleveland will hold a severe weather safety talk at the Cuyahoga County Public Library – Brooklyn Branch on November 10 from 6–7 PM, followed by a Q&A session. Residents can learn how the county prepares for severe weather and how to stay safe when dangerous storms threaten.
This content is adapted from materials provided by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH
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