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Cleveland
Police seek help to find missing man Tony Smith
6 days ago
The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help to find missing adult Tony F. Smith, last seen in the 9900 block of Kempton Ave in Cleveland. He was last seen wearing a sweater and blue jeans, and his family is very worried about his safety. Anyone with information about where he is should contact the Cleveland Division of Police.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cleveland Police Fifth District
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