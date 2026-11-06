💻 Cleveland IT Jobs $73K–$212K+: Multiple Senior Tech Roles

Cleveland’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior and lead roles. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong options with big names and solid pay.

Employer: Synechron

Synechron Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120K–$130K/year + benefits

Lead enterprise Java projects using Spring Boot, microservices, Kafka, and Flowable BPM for major financial clients. Great fit if you have 8+ years in Java, enjoy mentoring dev teams, and want global projects with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Tuppl

Tuppl Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own end‑to‑end Generative AI and agentic systems using LLMs, LangChain/LangGraph/CrewAI, RAG, and cloud AI platforms. Aimed at folks with 12+ years IT and 3+ years hands‑on GenAI, plus experience in MLOps/LLMOps and governance.

Employer: Supermicro

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$100,000/year

Field role supporting enterprise server hardware at customer sites (Supermicro, Dell, HP, etc.). Good match if you have 2+ years working on x86 servers, like hands‑on break/fix work, and are open to travel up to 25%.

Employer: NeerInfo Solutions

NeerInfo Solutions Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior SAP Finance leader role driving full lifecycle SAP ECC/S4HANA transformations. Designed for someone with 15+ years SAP FI/CO, deep process manufacturing finance knowledge, and a track record owning end‑to‑end business transformations.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,500–$212,280/year + bonus & benefits

Lead platform support and DevSecOps operations across cloud and on‑prem, using tools like Azure DevOps, GitHub/GitLab, Jenkins, Terraform, Ansible, Splunk, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto. Great for someone with 5+ years experience who likes managing teams, incidents, and automation.

Employer: Leidos

Location: Cleveland, OH (NASA Glenn Research Center area)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $92,300–$166,850/year

Senior wireless and LAN engineer role supporting NASA’s enterprise network, with a focus on Cisco Wi‑Fi, RF design, ISE, Catalyst Center, and Splunk. Requires 10+ years WLAN/LAN experience, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain a Public Trust.

Employer: Dealer Tire

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000–$100,000/year

Blend of business analysis and light project management around ERP (e.g., JD Edwards). Good if you have 3–5 years enterprise BA experience, know Agile, and like mapping processes, writing requirements, and leading UAT.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible when they see the right experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.