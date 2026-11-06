🚌 Cleveland Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Cleveland’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options for CDL pros and newer drivers. Here are several local roles where you can stay close to home and keep the wheels turning.

Employer: Cox Fleet / Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

Cox Fleet / Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Internship / Mobile field role

Internship / Mobile field role Pay: Not listed

This is a hands-on mobile diesel tech job doing DOT inspections, preventive maintenance, and light to advanced repairs on trucks and trailers. You get a company service truck to take home, weekly pay, day-one health benefits, and a clear path to grow your mechanical skills and ASE certifications.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, every other Saturday

Pay: Not listed

Drive a CDL-A truck with flatbed/trailer delivering rental equipment to customers and stores. You’ll stay mostly local, load/unload gear, and give basic use instructions, with limited overnight travel (under 10%).

Employer: Ganim Company

Location: Cleveland, OH (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Help keep road crews and drivers safe by setting up and managing temporary traffic control around construction zones. This is outdoor work in all weather with benefits, 401(k) + match, and raise potential, ideal if you’re safety-focused and like being on your feet.

Employer: Allegiant Intermodal

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, local routes

Pay: $1,400–$2,000 per week

Run local freight with tractor–trailers (including reefers, flatbeds, and tankers), handling your own inspections, logs, and cargo securement. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, know FMCSA/DOT rules, and prefer being home instead of over-the-road.

Employer: Mathis Landscape

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time, day shift

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Drive students on set routes, help with boarding and mobility needs, and keep a calm, safe ride. Great if you like working with kids and want daytime hours with a smaller vehicle instead of a full-size bus.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good local driving spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.