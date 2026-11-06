💰 Cleveland Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings

Cleveland’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for mid‑ to senior‑level pros. If you’ve got accounting, tax, or banking experience, there are several solid paths here—from public firms to private banking.

Employer: Meaden & Moore

Meaden & Moore Location: Cleveland, OH (also Akron or Wooster)

(also Akron or Wooster) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + discretionary bonus

This role leads complex individual, fiduciary, and gift tax work for high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll manage client relationships, oversee teams, and tap into strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and flexible/hybrid options.

Employer: RSM US LLP

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time (hybrid workstyle)

(hybrid workstyle) Salary: $89,800 – $170,500 + discretionary bonus

Lead audit engagements for a growing healthcare client base at a firm that’s heavily investing in this industry. Good fit if you’re a CPA with 5+ years in public accounting and want clear advancement and strong training.

Employer: Dollar Bank

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Salary: $87,700 – $99,100

Work with high‑net‑worth clients, underwriting new and renewal loans and managing complex credit files. Great if you like detailed financial analysis and want a mix of client contact and back‑office work.

Employer: Aston Carter

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Contract, onsite

Pay: $22.00/hr

Support daily cash application and collections in a high‑volume environment, with a focus on Excel and AR problem‑solving. Good entry point if you have 0–2 years of AR experience and want benefits in a contract role.

Employer: PNC

Location: Cleveland, OH (or Cincinnati)

(or Cincinnati) Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $70,000 – $130,000 + incentives

Administer complex trusts and fiduciary accounts, meet with clients and beneficiaries, and help grow assets under management. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in wealth/estate or fiduciary work and want big‑bank benefits.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $125,000 (national range)

Own consolidations and intercompany accounting across multiple entities, while leading a small team. Ideal for someone with 7+ years of accounting and strong GAAP and foreign currency experience.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $95,000 (national range)

Support FP&A with forecasting, dashboards, and leadership reporting. Great if you’re Excel‑savvy with 3+ years in accounting/finance and want exposure to firm‑wide strategy.

Employer: Ciuni & Panichi

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage complex tax engagements, lead staff, and handle planning and research at a mid‑size public firm. Best for CPAs or JDs with 5–10 years in public accounting who want close client contact and faster growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.