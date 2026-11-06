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Cleveland
💰 Cleveland Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
8 days ago
Cleveland’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for mid‑ to senior‑level pros. If you’ve got accounting, tax, or banking experience, there are several solid paths here—from public firms to private banking.
Tax Senior Manager – Personal Tax Advisory Group
- Employer: Meaden & Moore
- Location: Cleveland, OH (also Akron or Wooster)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 + discretionary bonus
This role leads complex individual, fiduciary, and gift tax work for high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll manage client relationships, oversee teams, and tap into strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and flexible/hybrid options.
Assurance Manager – Healthcare
- Employer: RSM US LLP
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time (hybrid workstyle)
- Salary: $89,800 – $170,500 + discretionary bonus
Lead audit engagements for a growing healthcare client base at a firm that’s heavily investing in this industry. Good fit if you’re a CPA with 5+ years in public accounting and want clear advancement and strong training.
Portfolio Manager Officer – Private Banking
- Employer: Dollar Bank
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time (hybrid after training)
- Salary: $87,700 – $99,100
Work with high‑net‑worth clients, underwriting new and renewal loans and managing complex credit files. Great if you like detailed financial analysis and want a mix of client contact and back‑office work.
Cash Applications Specialist / Collections
- Employer: Aston Carter
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Contract, onsite
- Pay: $22.00/hr
Support daily cash application and collections in a high‑volume environment, with a focus on Excel and AR problem‑solving. Good entry point if you have 0–2 years of AR experience and want benefits in a contract role.
Fiduciary Advisor III – Private Bank
- Employer: PNC
- Location: Cleveland, OH (or Cincinnati)
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: $70,000 – $130,000 + incentives
Administer complex trusts and fiduciary accounts, meet with clients and beneficiaries, and help grow assets under management. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in wealth/estate or fiduciary work and want big‑bank benefits.
Manager, Consolidations
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $125,000 (national range)
Own consolidations and intercompany accounting across multiple entities, while leading a small team. Ideal for someone with 7+ years of accounting and strong GAAP and foreign currency experience.
Senior Financial Analyst
- Employer: BDO USA
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $95,000 (national range)
Support FP&A with forecasting, dashboards, and leadership reporting. Great if you’re Excel‑savvy with 3+ years in accounting/finance and want exposure to firm‑wide strategy.
Tax Manager
- Employer: Ciuni & Panichi
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage complex tax engagements, lead staff, and handle planning and research at a mid‑size public firm. Best for CPAs or JDs with 5–10 years in public accounting who want close client contact and faster growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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