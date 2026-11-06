🧑‍💼 Cleveland HR Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $170K

Cleveland’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in legal and advanced manufacturing. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: UB Greensfelder LLP

UB Greensfelder LLP Location: Cleveland, OH (also hiring in St. Louis and Chicago)

(also hiring in St. Louis and Chicago) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead attorney and paralegal development at an Am Law 200 firm that’s growing fast in the Midwest. This role owns firmwide training, mentoring, CLE, and talent strategy, and is ideal for a J.D. with 8+ years in legal professional development who wants a high-impact, leadership seat at the table.

Employer: US District Court – Northern District of Ohio

Location: Cleveland, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,000 – $90,000 per year

Hands-on HR role supporting both the District Court and Probation Offices with recruiting, onboarding, benefits, payroll, and records. Good fit if you have 1+ year in a dedicated HR role, strong attention to detail, and want federal court experience plus a solid benefits package.

Employer: Moog, Inc. – Space & Defense Group

Location: Cleveland, OH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 per year

Senior HRBP role supporting multiple sites in a high-tech space and defense environment. You’ll shape HR strategy, lead org design and change, and drive talent management—best for someone with 10+ years of progressive HR experience and comfort working closely with senior leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.