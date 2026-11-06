🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cleveland

Cleveland has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable pups.

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Adult (about 7 years with his current family)

Adult (about 7 years with his current family) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, OH)

About Samir:

Samir is a big, lovable dog who truly thinks he’s a lap dog. He has grown up with a family and is used to being part of the household.

Great with kids – he’s been a family dog for years

– he’s been a family dog for years Wants lots of attention and cuddles

Previously friendly with other dogs, but after being attacked, his current owner isn’t sure how he does with dogs now

Diagnosed with hip dysplasia, but he hasn’t had any issues and has a clean bill of health on blood work (per owner)

Samir’s owner has a new job and grown children, so Samir is looking for new cuddle buddies who can give him the time and love he deserves.

👉 Meet Samir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix (medium)

Pit Bull Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young (about 3 years)

Young (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, OH)

About Koko (Coco):

Koko is a sweet, loving girl who wants to be by your side.

Very affectionate and loves to follow you everywhere

and loves to Always ready for pets and belly rubs

Has been a house dog since she was a puppy

since she was a puppy House-trained , but needs to be taken outside frequently

, but needs to be Up to date on shots and microchipped (per owner)

Koko has the love and energy to be a wonderful family dog for someone who can give her time, structure, and lots of attention.

👉 Meet Koko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League

Phone: (216) 771-4616

About Bowie:

Bowie is a young German Shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, socialization, and playtime. German Shepherd mixes are often smart and active, so plan on giving him both mental and physical exercise.

For details on his vaccinations, neuter status, and behavior with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: BB) Bumble Bee

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control

Phone: (216) 664-3476

About BB) Bumble Bee:

BB) Bumble Bee is an adult pittie mix waiting at Cleveland Animal Care & Control for her new person. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies and may already have some basic manners.

Please contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, energy level, and how she does with other dogs, cats, or children.

👉 Meet BB) Bumble Bee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Cleveland area, consider visiting these pups or sharing their profiles with friends and family. The right share or visit could be the one that finally brings them home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.