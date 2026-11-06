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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cleveland
Cleveland has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable pups.
Samir
- Breed: Cane Corso
- Age: Adult (about 7 years with his current family)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, OH)
About Samir:
Samir is a big, lovable dog who truly thinks he’s a lap dog. He has grown up with a family and is used to being part of the household.
- Great with kids – he’s been a family dog for years
- Wants lots of attention and cuddles
- Previously friendly with other dogs, but after being attacked, his current owner isn’t sure how he does with dogs now
- Diagnosed with hip dysplasia, but he hasn’t had any issues and has a clean bill of health on blood work (per owner)
Samir’s owner has a new job and grown children, so Samir is looking for new cuddle buddies who can give him the time and love he deserves.
👉 Meet Samir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koko
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young (about 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Cleveland, OH)
About Koko (Coco):
Koko is a sweet, loving girl who wants to be by your side.
- Very affectionate and loves to follow you everywhere
- Always ready for pets and belly rubs
- Has been a house dog since she was a puppy
- House-trained, but needs to be taken outside frequently
- Up to date on shots and microchipped (per owner)
Koko has the love and energy to be a wonderful family dog for someone who can give her time, structure, and lots of attention.
👉 Meet Koko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowie
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Protective League
- Phone: (216) 771-4616
About Bowie:
Bowie is a young German Shepherd mix pup, full of potential and ready to learn. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, socialization, and playtime. German Shepherd mixes are often smart and active, so plan on giving him both mental and physical exercise.
For details on his vaccinations, neuter status, and behavior with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly.
👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BB) Bumble Bee
- Name on listing: BB) Bumble Bee
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Cleveland Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (216) 664-3476
About BB) Bumble Bee:
BB) Bumble Bee is an adult pittie mix waiting at Cleveland Animal Care & Control for her new person. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies and may already have some basic manners.
Please contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, energy level, and how she does with other dogs, cats, or children.
👉 Meet BB) Bumble Bee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Cleveland area, consider visiting these pups or sharing their profiles with friends and family. The right share or visit could be the one that finally brings them home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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