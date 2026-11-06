🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Cleveland Heights & Richmond Heights

Cleveland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Large 70 gallon fish tank with black wooden stand

Condition: Needs a good cleaning; must be moved by the taker

Details: Spacious tank, good for a home or office setup. The owner is moving and needs it gone quickly. It’s located on the 2nd floor, so be ready to carry it down stairs and bring help if needed.

Location: Clarendon Road, Cleveland Heights, OH

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Tan wedge pillow

Condition: Not specified; described as comfortable and good for support

Details: Great for propping yourself up in bed or on the couch while reading or watching TV.

Location: Scottish Highlands, Richmond Heights, OH

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Holmes table fan

Condition: Good condition (per poster)

Details: Compact fan that can sit on a table, desk, or nightstand to help keep a room cooler.

Location: Scottish Highlands, Richmond Heights, OH

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the posters soon—free items in Cleveland tend to go fast!

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.