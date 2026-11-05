📅 Parent-Teacher Reading Workshop for PreK–5 Families

The Cleveland Teachers Union and Cleveland Public Library are teaming up to help families boost young readers’ skills.

Join this Side-by-Side workshop on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:15am–1:00pm at the Union Branch – Meeting Room.

This session is for parents, caregivers, and teachers of PreK–5 students. You’ll get easy, research-based, hands-on tips to help kids build stronger reading skills.

Together, adults and kids will:

Try fun activities that make reading feel like play

Find new ways for families to connect around books

Build stronger partnerships with schools, libraries, and the community to support every child’s learning

Primary audiences include adults 19+, children ages 0–5, and children ages 6–11.