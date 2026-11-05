undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Parent-teacher reading workshop for PreK–5 families
📅 Parent-Teacher Reading Workshop for PreK–5 Families
The Cleveland Teachers Union and Cleveland Public Library are teaming up to help families boost young readers’ skills.
Join this Side-by-Side workshop on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:15am–1:00pm at the Union Branch – Meeting Room.
This session is for parents, caregivers, and teachers of PreK–5 students. You’ll get easy, research-based, hands-on tips to help kids build stronger reading skills.
Together, adults and kids will:
- Try fun activities that make reading feel like play
- Find new ways for families to connect around books
- Build stronger partnerships with schools, libraries, and the community to support every child’s learning
Primary audiences include adults 19+, children ages 0–5, and children ages 6–11.
More Info: Side-by-Side | Parent-Teacher Workshops to Help Fa...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.