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Cleveland

💰 Used book sale at Memorial-Nottingham Library Nov. 5

6 days ago
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💰 Used book sale at Cleveland Public Library’s Memorial-Nottingham branch.

Browse gently used books, DVDs, BluRays, and CDs for adults, kids, and teens at budget-friendly prices.

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 10:30am – 5:00pm
Where: Memorial-Nottingham – Outdoors, Cleveland Public Library (Memorial Nottingham branch)
Who: Adults ages 19+ are the primary audience, but items are for all ages.

Proceeds support The Cleveland Public Library Foundation, which helps grow the library’s collections, services, and programs.

If you love a good deal on books or media, this is a nice chance to stock up and support your local library at the same time.

More Info: Used Book Sale - CPL (Cleveland Pu...

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