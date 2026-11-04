🤝 Cleveland Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Cleveland’s community and social services scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like direct care, youth work, or community health. Here are a few strong picks hiring today.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. , occasional events)

(Mon–Fri, , occasional events) Pay: $18.88–$28.80/hour

Work in the community with underserved patients, helping them connect to medical care and social services for better health outcomes. Great fit if you know local resources, have (or can get) Ohio CHW certification, and want a stable weekday schedule with a major hospital system.

Employer: YMCA of the USA (West Park YMCA)

(West Park YMCA) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead youth and teen programs like Leaders Club, Achievers, Youth in Government, and more at a busy neighborhood Y. Good for someone with 2+ years of program management/supervision, strong communication skills, and a passion for teens and families.

Employer: Comforting Connections Residential Services, LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. , every other Sat 8:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. (with Wed off that week)

Mon–Fri , every other Sat (with Wed off that week) Pay: $19.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

Provide one-on-one support to a 22-year-old woman with behavioral needs, helping with daily living, safety, and community outings. Best for a female DSP/caregiver with experience supporting behavioral individuals and comfortable using their own car (with daily reimbursement).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.