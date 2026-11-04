⚖️ Cleveland Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple Openings

Cleveland’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from big corporate teams to a local law firm. If you’ve got compliance or litigation skills, there’s solid work here.

Employer: GEICO

GEICO Location: Cleveland, OH (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $151,700 – $235,750 per year

Senior in-house role advising on commercial auto and trucking claims, coverage, and litigation risk nationwide. Best fit for an attorney with 7+ years of commercial auto/trucking insurance and bad faith experience who wants to shape claims strategy at a major national insurer.

Employer: Parker Hannifin

Location: Cleveland, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead US Government and FAA compliance for a Fortune 250 engineering company—covering quality, engineering, and manufacturing systems. Ideal for someone with 10+ years in DoD/USG contracting, FAA programs, and standards like ISO 9001 / AS9100, who can train teams and work with regulators.

Employer: Murray & Regan, LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year

Hands-on paralegal role in a general law practice, supporting attorneys with drafting, research, filings, and trial prep. They want 5+ years of experience, strong knowledge of Ohio and federal court procedures, and someone who can juggle busy case files with minimal supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cleveland employers are hiring, and experience like yours is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.