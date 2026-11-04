🛒 Cleveland Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cleveland’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and keeping things moving, there are several solid options around town right now.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the in-store design and trade team, coach associates, and own the customer experience at the design desk. Great fit if you have 1+ year of retail leadership and enjoy sales, styling, and mentoring a team.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28/hour, weekly pay (range listed $24–$37/hour depending on experience)

Support sales teams behind the scenes by answering product questions, tracking availability, and working with vendors. Good for detail‑oriented folks with 2+ years in purchasing, merchandising, sales, or customer service and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go‑to leader at the front of the store, keeping self‑checkout and lanes running smoothly and guests happy. Ideal if you’re 21+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and have 1–3 years of experience plus a high school diploma or equivalent.

Employer: W3Global (recruiting for an employee‑owned client)

(recruiting for an employee‑owned client) Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate print projects from order to delivery, working with customers, sales, production, and vendors. Great if you’ve done customer service or project/account coordination, like juggling multiple deadlines, and want long‑term growth.

Employer: Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time, hourly + commission

Compensation: $17.00/hr base, targeted $23.47/hr all‑in with uncapped commission + monthly bonus

Run a Verizon retail store, lead and coach your sales team, and own store results. Good match if you have 1–2 years in customer service/leadership, like a competitive sales environment, and want paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, and 50% off Verizon service.

Employer: Veritext

Location: Cleveland, OH (Midwest team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified

Lead a client services team that supports legal professionals, handling escalations and coaching staff. Best for someone with 3+ years of related experience, strong leadership skills, and interest in a hybrid/remote‑friendly, benefits‑rich role.

Employer: Big Boy Restaurant Group LLC

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $45,000/year

Help run daily operations, lead staff, and keep guests happy in a busy restaurant/retail setting. Good if you’ve been an assistant manager or supervisor, are comfortable with scheduling, inventory, cash handling, and want health, dental, vision, and PTO.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$16.00/hour

Hands‑on outdoor role guiding cars into the wash, helping with memberships, and keeping the site clean and safe. No experience needed—there’s a 60‑day certification program—great if you like being active and working outside.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cleveland, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour

Keep shelves full and organized, work weekday 8:00 AM–4:30 PM hours, and help with deliveries and stock rotation. Nice option if you want no weekends, steady hours, and benefits like health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.