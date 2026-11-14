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📅 Crossfire II wrestling: all OCW titles on the line Nov 14
📅 Live pro wrestling: Crossfire II – Omega Championship Wrestling’s 2‑year anniversary show is coming to Cleveland, MS.
Every OCW championship will be on the line, including:
- Nico 5XL vs Kobra King for the OCW World Heavyweight Championship
- Primetime Twon Tolliver vs Mr. Smackems vs Myster Jay for the OCW Delta Championship
- The Bishop & David McClure vs Delta Dynasty for the tag team titles
When: Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, doors 6:00 PM, bell 6:30 PM (runs to about 9:30 PM) Where: Cleveland Park Commission, 700 N Chrisman Ave, Cleveland, MS 38732
Tickets: $15 general admission, $5 for kids 10 and under. Pay through this link for $5 off GA (just $10): https://square.link/u/ATlpn7kE?src=sheet
More info: omegachampionshipwrestlingms@gmail.com or event page: facebook.com/events/1127944426360260/
More Info: Crossfire II — Omega Championship Wrestling - Visi...
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