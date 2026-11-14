📅 Live pro wrestling: Crossfire II – Omega Championship Wrestling’s 2‑year anniversary show is coming to Cleveland, MS.

Every OCW championship will be on the line, including:

Nico 5XL vs Kobra King for the OCW World Heavyweight Championship

vs for the Primetime Twon Tolliver vs Mr. Smackems vs Myster Jay for the OCW Delta Championship

vs vs for the The Bishop & David McClure vs Delta Dynasty for the tag team titles

When: Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, doors 6:00 PM, bell 6:30 PM (runs to about 9:30 PM) Where: Cleveland Park Commission, 700 N Chrisman Ave, Cleveland, MS 38732

Tickets: $15 general admission, $5 for kids 10 and under. Pay through this link for $5 off GA (just $10): https://square.link/u/ATlpn7kE?src=sheet

More info: omegachampionshipwrestlingms@gmail.com or event page: facebook.com/events/1127944426360260/