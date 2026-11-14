Cleveland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already licensed and experienced.

Here are several medical roles hiring now in Cleveland, MS:

Employer: Bolivar Medical Center

Bolivar Medical Center Location: Cleveland, MS

Cleveland, MS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 164-bed, Joint Commission–accredited hospital pharmacy, helping mix IV meds, fill orders, and manage inventory under a pharmacist’s supervision. Great fit if you’re a certified pharmacy tech who likes hands-on work, sterile compounding, and being part of a busy hospital team.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Cleveland, MS

Cleveland, MS Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-spectrum family medicine plus OB, including prenatal care and an OB call rotation. Expect a high-volume outpatient panel (25–30 patients/day) once established, with a focus on patient-centered, evidence-based care.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Cleveland, MS

Cleveland, MS Type: Likely full-time (30+ hrs/week)

Likely Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Retail pharmacist role with competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and tuition/education perks through Walgreens University. You’ll provide immunizations, medication counseling, and clinical services while leading and mentoring the pharmacy team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.