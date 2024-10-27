Open in App
    Restore the ‘village’ – Mother of slain teen shares struggles with parenting, plans for solutions

    By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com,

    2 days ago
    Marie
    3h ago
    i to am a mother that set and waits and worries about my children my son was just a victim of gun violence over the weekend and all because he said he wasn't from the set that side of town they shot at him n his friend 3 times striking my son in the back of the leg he is nothing but 14 so has a mother I feel the pain the scared feeling the city of Lorain don't give no 💩 about the juvenile
    Me
    1d ago
    what happened to the scared straight programs .. That's where it should start outside of having a father figure in the home but sometimes that's not always a good idea either especially if the said man has a criminal mindset. It's so unfortunate that these young majority of African American youth men are losing their lives to the streets and turning in every which way except the right way. When they say it takes a village.. to raise these little young men it takes more than a village to keep them on a productive path through life. Start with getting rid of Social Media, that's where things tend to land coming back from social media.. screen time turn off the internet access..it's so sad...I could go on and on.. My last words these young men need Guidance
