Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cleveland.com

    Former Ohio bellwether, Lake County has shifted right in recent years

    By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Lake CountyPresidential electionOhioPainesville

    Comments / 16

    Add a Comment
    Bonnie
    1d ago
    Anthony Wittenmyer
    1d ago
    trump is right vote red All the way
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Will the Browns draft a quarterback with their first-round pick? Hey, Mary Kay!
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Calls Out 'Disrespectful' Ohio State Fans
    The Spun2 days ago
    Rare dime bought by Ohio family, hidden for decades fetches $500,000 at auction
    News 5 Cleveland WEWS1 day ago
    Ohio Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    92.3 WCOL7 days ago
    Christian Radio Host Rob Dempsey Dies Just One Week After Going Public With Cancer Diagnosis
    Wide Open Country4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    2024 BMW X2 is a great compact coupe SUV for consumers
    Cleveland.com3 days ago
    ‘Dangerously cold’ ice cream sandwich leads to lawsuit against airline
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Voters Horrified to Discover It Is Not Illegal in North Carolina for Married Couples to Share Voting Booth: 'This Is F--king Insane'
    Latin Times3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    ‘Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story’ | Watch free online today
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Asking Eric: My sister-in-law visited -- and brought her barking dogs
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy