Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cleveland.com

    Take the long view when deciding your vote: Ted Diadiun

    By Ted Diadiun, cleveland.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 17
    Add a Comment
    Barbara Allen
    19h ago
    McDonald,s I will and I know other people will not buy your food again. I think you know what i,m talking about. feed the fat slob ,he is awful looking now.
    Charles
    1d ago
    Trump for 2024.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    ‘Despicable Human Being’: Mitch McConnell Privately Said He Couldn’t Wait For ‘Stupid’ Trump to Leave Office, Per Report
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Cardinal Rule On Trump, Says ‘Hope I Don’t Burn In Hell’
    HuffPost5 days ago
    Kamala Harris Says Caller Who Claimed Trump Will Put Non-White People ‘In Camps’ Made ‘A Really Important Point’
    Mediaite6 days ago
    ‘This is a Big One!’ NBC’s Welker and Kornacki Unveil Shocking New Poll Showing Trump Wiping Out 5 Point Harris Lead to Tie the Race
    Mediaite8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kamala Harris Shuts Down Hecklers In Just 2 Sentences
    HuffPost4 days ago
    DAVID MARCUS: Kamala Harris can no longer hide from her dangerous stance on men playing in girls' sports
    Fox News3 days ago
    Please Help Me, I Can't Stop Laughing At These 18 Extremely Dumb Things Old People Actually Posted On The Internet This Year
    BuzzFeed3 days ago
    Opinion: Trump’s music break may turn more voters than you think
    The Hill4 days ago
    Top Trump Advisors Speculate That ‘Democrats Are Trying to Replace Kamala’ — Maybe With ‘CROOKED HILLARY’
    Mediaite7 days ago
    The new enemies list: Don Jr reportedly leading charge to create list of people banned from second Trump White House
    The Independent5 days ago
    Lindsey Graham Hits the Panic Button on Republican Fundraising: ‘We’re Getting Creamed’
    Mediaite3 days ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent6 days ago
    Emmy-nominated director dies at 51
    Cleveland.com20 hours ago
    Ohio Supreme Court majority repeatedly tramples on citizens’ rights: Brent Larkin
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern6 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today11 hours ago
    'It came out of his mouth!' CNN conservative faces furious fact check on Trump claims
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Selena Gomez In Plunging Dress ‘Definitely Not All Natural’
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Costco manager grew concerned when a coworker missed his regular shift – then made a life-saving call
    Upworthy2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy