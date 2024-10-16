Open in App
    Ohio, how did you move from Metzenbaum to Vance? David Marek

    By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com,

    1 days ago
    Comments / 22
    Andy Moncman
    1d ago
    I can't believe some is talking about Metzenbaum. What other creature are they going to bring up Jim Traficant, Dennis Kucinich, or Dick Celeste.
    Veterans4Trump45
    1d ago
    We moved to vote all radical extreme Communist Marxist Democrat lunatics out!!!.. that’s how!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
