Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cleveland.com

    US inflation reaches lowest point since February 2021, though some price pressures remain

    By Associated Press,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Beaux Myers
    1d ago
    Nooo
    Whimiscal1
    2d ago
    Total B.S.! Huge laugh in your face from D.O.L., THE WH, they don't want people ticked off an storming their doors! People need to get real mad, write/call their senators, their congressmen!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Not your average voter guide: Real talk for the voices America tries to ignore
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Sherrod Brown delivers for the little guy, including my small business
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Be very careful my fellow citizens, Big Sister is watching you!
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Ohio Supreme Court: Democratic Justice Melody Stewart vs. Republican Justice Joe Deters
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker4 days ago
    Judges say green card holders don’t have the same First Amendment campaign donation rights as U.S. citizens: Today in Ohio
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Medicare Advantage Plans Increasingly Deny: You Need To Know How To Get Approvals
    Jesse Slome14 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post26 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy