Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cleveland.com

    Guardians’ closer Emmanuel Clase was bad, but not bad enough to forget how good he’s been

    By Paul Hoynes, cleveland.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The one pitch Alex Cobb would like to have back from ALDS Game 3: Guardians breakfast
    Cleveland.com15 hours ago
    Will the Guardians rediscover their offense in time to win ALDS Game 4? (Podcast)
    Cleveland.com14 hours ago
    Guardians put three straight sliders behind them and focus on Game 3 of ALDS
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Asking Eric: I’m tired of my friends canceling plans last-minute
    Cleveland.com8 hours ago
    Guardians rookie drawing on winter ball championship experience in run through ALDS
    Cleveland.com7 hours ago
    How to watch ‘Her Fatal Fling’ today: Free streaming options
    Cleveland.com9 hours ago
    ‘Matlock’ episode 1 premiere: How to watch reboot with Kathy Bates online today
    Cleveland.com10 hours ago
    Browns receiver Amari Cooper not looking to get out: Berea Report
    Cleveland.com6 hours ago
    Ty Jerome makes case to be backup point guard in Cavs’ 129-117 preseason loss to Indiana Pacers
    Cleveland.com3 hours ago
    Cavs vs. Pacers FREE STREAM: How to watch NBA preseason today
    Cleveland.com11 hours ago
    Browns will turn to Northeast Ohio native after placing one of longest-tenured players on IR
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    G League Cleveland Charge to play opening games at its NBA arena, then move to new venue
    Cleveland.com10 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Florida hurricane impact, solar storms & more: What’s trending today
    Cleveland.com17 hours ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Name brand or store brand? The difference and why more consumers are going for generic
    Cleveland.com12 hours ago
    Browns tackle James Hudson III has shoulder surgery, likely out for season
    Cleveland.com5 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Cavs to rest six players in second preseason game vs. Indiana Pacers
    Cleveland.com7 hours ago
    Could they kick it? Yes, they could! A Tribe Called Quest to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
    Cleveland.com15 hours ago
    Previewing ALDS Game 6; Breaking down what needs to change for Browns: Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
    Cleveland.com10 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Judges say green card holders don’t have the same First Amendment campaign donation rights as U.S. citizens: Today in Ohio
    Cleveland.com14 hours ago
    Owners of Guardians’ AL Central Division rival will explore selling team
    Cleveland.com13 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern5 hours ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy