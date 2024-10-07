Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cleveland.com

    Lyndhurst man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side

    By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Bilaal
    3h ago
    don't go chasing waterfalls just stick to the rivers and lakes that you are used to is more than a song that can save one's life
    gwen johnson
    14h ago
    prayers to the family
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ohio Reporter Hospitalized After Being Shot In Apparent Domestic Violence Incident
    Essence9 hours ago
    Mind-blowing! 8-Year-Old Girl Drives Herself 11 Miles to Target Store in Mom’s Car
    Shine My Crown1 day ago
    Wounded TV Reporter’s Facebook Post Called ‘Creepy’ After She Was Shot
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Cavs begin process of unlocking Evan Mobley in 116-112 preseason opening loss to Chicago Bulls
    Cleveland.com19 hours ago
    Will Emmanuel Clase bounce back? What the Browns will do with Deshaun Watson: Terry’s Talkin’ podcast
    Cleveland.com21 hours ago
    Asking Eric: A cashier wrongly assumed I was pregnant. How should I have responded?
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Kevin Stefanski on if he’s still sticking with Deshaun Watson after watching the film and discussing it with the front office
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Why did Deshaun Watson walk off on 4th down play? Fans figured it out.
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Cleveland business owners say no more West 6th Street Browns tailgates for the rest of the year
    cleveland19.com18 hours ago
    ‘Beloved’ Ohio TV Reporter Shot on Sidewalk in ‘Brutal’ Attack: Report
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Judges won’t issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance in Springfield case; refers it to county prosecutors
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 minute ago
    Myles Garrett Issues Bold Message For Cleveland Browns Teammates
    Cleveland Browns On SI2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Best Pierogies In Ohio Are Hiding At This Low-Key Restaurant
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    Bill Belichick and Nick Saban will be The Next Co-Head Coaches for the Cleveland Browns
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Remembering ‘Everybody’s Friend’ Danny Coughlin with a grateful heart – Terry Pluto
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    7 Must-Try: All-You-Can-Eat Chinese Buffet in Ohio
    eastcoasttraveller.com4 days ago
    This new restaurant in Cleveland, Ohio is celebrating its grand opening this month
    Isla Chiu1 day ago
    US Marshals arrest man 5 months after he shot victim in head, set them on fire: Cops
    ABC News1 day ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    A new restaurant is coming to Willoughby, Ohio
    Isla Chiu1 day ago
    One of the Largest Grocery Chains in Nation Admits to Price Gouging in Ohio
    wbxxfm.com2 days ago
    Possible Locations for a Buc-ee’s in Cleveland
    News Wave2 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Guardians put three straight sliders behind them and focus on Game 3 of ALDS
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminarialast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy