Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cleveland.com

    History repeats itself as Euclid debates charging parents for children’s crimes

    By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 23
    Add a Comment
    No more democrats
    1d ago
    Our government is to blame that parents are both working and are too busy to supervise children. Our government can’t get rich enough while only one parent was working, wake up people it’s all by design
    DeAundrea White
    1d ago
    It shouldn't be any debate start holding the parents account for the unruly action of their disrespectful kids.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Neighborhood Gives Beloved Mailman Sweet Send-Off After 31 Years On The Job
    iheart.com3 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Asking Eric: My husband loves to work out, but there’s a problem
    Cleveland.com22 hours ago
    Asking Eric: My brother died and my nephew is lashing out. How can I help?
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Browns vs. Raiders: Live updates and highlights from Week 4
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings (9/28/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    A new restaurant has opened in Euclid, Ohio
    Isla Chiu3 days ago
    Star actor from ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘Midnight Run’ dies at age 76
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Browns fall victim to their own mistakes in loss to Raiders: Game Recap (Video)
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Grade Deshaun Watson’s performance from Week 4 vs. the Raiders
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Where does former Browns voice Jim Donovan rank on our list of the 40 most influential people in Cleveland sports?
    Cleveland.com19 hours ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    With a debate looming, JD Vance’s comments on car seats causing low birthrates and his detesting of Trump emerge: Today in Ohio
    Cleveland.com14 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Guardians regular season finale against Astros delayed by rain
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    Why aren’t the Browns using Dawand Jones as an offensive guard rather than at tackle?
    Cleveland.com8 hours ago
    Guardians’ veteran right-hander checks a lot of boxes in simulated game
    Cleveland.com1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    The Dobbs ruling left abortion to the states, but liberals want abortion allowed everywhere
    Cleveland.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy