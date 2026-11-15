Cleveland has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home at the Animal Adoption Center of Blount County. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: White

Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

A tiny white kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. Kittens this age usually adjust well to new homes and routines.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue / Orange or Red (calico/tortie-type mix)

(calico/tortie-type mix) Adoption Fee: $70

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

A beautiful adult girl with a mix of gray and orange coloring. Adult cats are often calmer and their personalities are more settled, which can make them a great match for many homes.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue

Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

A young gray kitten, perfect for someone who wants to raise a cat from a young age and help her learn the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray or Blue

Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Another gray baby girl, likely from the same group of kittens. Kittens often do well adopted in pairs if you’re open to two.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Color: Gray or Blue

Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

A third gray baby kitten, also looking for a safe, loving home. Young kittens usually adapt quickly to new people and spaces.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White / Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

A handsome adult boy with white and brown tabby markings. Adult males can be very affectionate once they feel safe and settled.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: White / Brown Tabby

Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Another listing for a white and brown tabby adult male at the same shelter. If you’re drawn to this look, call the shelter and ask about the white/brown tabby boys to learn more.

👉 Meet F and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Cleveland, AL, please consider calling (205) 973-0493 to ask about these cats, or visit their adoptapet links to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.