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🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cleveland, AL
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Cleveland, Alabama? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Adoption Center of Blount County for someone to love.
K165 - Barbie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Barbie is a young black-and-white pittie mix pup looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. Puppy adopters should be ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Barbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
K164 - Zuru
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Zuru is another adorable black-and-white pittie mix puppy. She’ll need guidance with basic manners, socialization, and house training as she grows.
👉 Meet Zuru and apply to adopt on adoptapet
K168 - Lego
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Lego is a sweet black-and-white pit mix baby. Like her littermates, she’ll thrive with structure, training, and plenty of play.
👉 Meet Lego and apply to adopt on adoptapet
K167 - Fuggler
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Fuggler is the male of this black-and-white pittie puppy crew. He’s young and will need an adopter ready for puppy energy and training.
👉 Meet Fuggler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
k113 - Shelia
- Breed: Dutch Shepherd
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Shelia is a brindle Dutch Shepherd puppy. This breed mix often does well with active families who can offer exercise, training, and mental enrichment.
👉 Meet Shelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
k163 - Chompz
- Breed: Collie (mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Chompz is a young collie mix with a tan/yellow coat. As a young dog, he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and continued training.
👉 Meet Chompz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
K032 Bowie
- Breed: Boxer / American Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $20 (reduced fee)
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Bowie is a handsome brindle Boxer/American Bulldog mix with a very low adoption fee, making it easier to bring an adult dog home.
👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
K033 Luna
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $90
- Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
- Phone: (205) 973-0493
Luna is a black adult pittie mix looking for a committed home. Adult dogs often settle in more quickly than puppies and may already know some basics.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Adoption Center of Blount County at (205) 973-0493 to ask about meet-and-greets and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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