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Cleveland

🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cleveland, AL

8 days ago

Looking for a four‑legged friend in Cleveland, Alabama? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Adoption Center of Blount County for someone to love.

K165 - Barbie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8D0a_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $90
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Barbie is a young black-and-white pittie mix pup looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. Puppy adopters should be ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Barbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

K164 - Zuru

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEzmd_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $90
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Zuru is another adorable black-and-white pittie mix puppy. She’ll need guidance with basic manners, socialization, and house training as she grows.

👉 Meet Zuru and apply to adopt on adoptapet

K168 - Lego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYiqz_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $90
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Lego is a sweet black-and-white pit mix baby. Like her littermates, she’ll thrive with structure, training, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Lego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

K167 - Fuggler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7qEX_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $90
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Fuggler is the male of this black-and-white pittie puppy crew. He’s young and will need an adopter ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Fuggler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

k113 - Shelia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BI2py_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: Dutch Shepherd
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brindle
  • Adoption Fee: $90
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Shelia is a brindle Dutch Shepherd puppy. This breed mix often does well with active families who can offer exercise, training, and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Shelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

k163 - Chompz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFz3D_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: Collie (mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Chompz is a young collie mix with a tan/yellow coat. As a young dog, he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and continued training.

👉 Meet Chompz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

K032 Bowie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUMAI_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: Boxer / American Bulldog
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brindle
  • Adoption Fee: $20 (reduced fee)
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Bowie is a handsome brindle Boxer/American Bulldog mix with a very low adoption fee, making it easier to bring an adult dog home.

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

K033 Luna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agYTA_1GoO6bIS00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier (mix)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $90
  • Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County
  • Phone: (205) 973-0493

Luna is a black adult pittie mix looking for a committed home. Adult dogs often settle in more quickly than puppies and may already know some basics.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Adoption Center of Blount County at (205) 973-0493 to ask about meet-and-greets and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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