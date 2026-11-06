🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cleveland, AL

Looking for a four‑legged friend in Cleveland, Alabama? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Adoption Center of Blount County for someone to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Barbie is a young black-and-white pittie mix pup looking for a fresh start and a family to grow up with. Puppy adopters should be ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Barbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Zuru is another adorable black-and-white pittie mix puppy. She’ll need guidance with basic manners, socialization, and house training as she grows.

👉 Meet Zuru and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Lego is a sweet black-and-white pit mix baby. Like her littermates, she’ll thrive with structure, training, and plenty of play.

👉 Meet Lego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Fuggler is the male of this black-and-white pittie puppy crew. He’s young and will need an adopter ready for puppy energy and training.

👉 Meet Fuggler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd

Dutch Shepherd Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Shelia is a brindle Dutch Shepherd puppy. This breed mix often does well with active families who can offer exercise, training, and mental enrichment.

👉 Meet Shelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie (mix)

Collie (mix) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Chompz is a young collie mix with a tan/yellow coat. As a young dog, he’ll likely enjoy walks, playtime, and continued training.

👉 Meet Chompz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / American Bulldog

Boxer / American Bulldog Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $20 (reduced fee)

(reduced fee) Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Bowie is a handsome brindle Boxer/American Bulldog mix with a very low adoption fee, making it easier to bring an adult dog home.

👉 Meet Bowie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier (mix)

American Pit Bull Terrier (mix) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Animal Adoption Center of Blount County

Phone: (205) 973-0493

Luna is a black adult pittie mix looking for a committed home. Adult dogs often settle in more quickly than puppies and may already know some basics.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Adoption Center of Blount County at (205) 973-0493 to ask about meet-and-greets and current availability. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.