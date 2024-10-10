Clevelanders Captivated by Rare Double Northern Lights Display This Week; Even More in Sight

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time this week, the Northern Lights made a rare appearance over Northeast Ohio, lighting up the night sky with shades of purple and green. The strong solar activity behind these vibrant auroras is expected to continue into Friday, offering locals yet another chance to witness this celestial phenomenon.





The Space Weather Prediction Center reported that a powerful geomagnetic storm has created ideal conditions for viewing the Northern Lights across much of the northern United States, including Ohio. The first wave of lights appeared Monday night, with a second display captivating skywatchers after sunset on Wednesday. Many Northeast Ohioans have taken to social media to share their experiences, with reactions ranging from awe to frustration over the fleeting visibility.





"When I took this photo, it was visibly vibrant but faded fast," one local shared online, referring to the short duration of Wednesday's aurora. While some expressed disappointment at missing the spectacle, others who were in the right place at the right time managed to capture stunning photos.





Amateur and professional photographers alike have been sharing their images across social media platforms. Local drone photographer Russell Jones, the owner of Jones Drones Cleveland, captured the lights from above and posted breathtaking aerial footage to Instagram and Facebook . His account, @jonesdronescle , has become a hub for those looking to experience the auroras (and Cleveland) from a different perspective.





"It's beautiful! We went to Rocky River after sunset and saw a bit, but nothing like what others captured," another local commented, noting the challenge of timing. Indeed, the Northern Lights have been visible only briefly on both occasions this week, leading many to seek out lakeshore locations like Mentor Beach Park and Fairport Harbor for clearer views of the northern sky.





Wednesday's auroras, described by some as even stronger than Monday’s, are the result of a solar eruption that blasted charged particles toward Earth. These particles interact with the planet’s magnetic field, creating the colorful light display. According to spaceweather.gov, the solar storm could persist through Friday morning, giving Clevelanders another opportunity to catch the rare lights.





The sight has been thrilling for those lucky enough to witness it. However, many others have noted the difficulty of seeing the lights with the naked eye, with one person remarking online, "Crazy how underwhelming they are with the naked eye compared to what a camera picks up."





The good news is that for those with newer smartphones or professional cameras, the lights have been easier to capture in detail. Photographers recommend finding a location away from city lights, such as along Lake Erie, and using long-exposure settings for the best shots. Newer models of smartphones, like the iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy 9 and later, also have features that allow users to capture the auroras with impressive clarity.





As Northeast Ohio braces for more potential sightings, there is a growing excitement in the community. While no one can predict exactly how visible the next wave will be, the anticipation continues to build. For those hoping to see the Northern Lights again, the next night could offer another chance to witness this extraordinary natural event.