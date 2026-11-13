Clermont’s sales scene is busy right now, with options whether you like big-ticket commissions or steady hourly pay with benefits. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Ryan Homes (part of NVR )

Ryan Homes (part of ) Location: Clermont, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based; successful reps hitting goals earn over $200,000, top performers over $300,000

High-earning role selling new construction homes, with comprehensive training even if you don’t have real estate experience. Great fit if you have 3+ years of commissioned sales, love working with people, and want big upside plus home purchase and mortgage discounts.

Employer: Direct Auto Insurance / National General (Allstate)

Location: Clermont, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour base + uncapped monthly incentive

Local insurance sales role selling auto and other personal lines in person and over the phone. Comes with Day 1 benefits, PTO, paid training, and bonuses, and only 0–2 years of experience needed as long as you can get your P&C license within 90 days.

(Also listed on Indeed here: Direct Sales Agent Specialist (Indeed) – same role, different posting.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a schedule, benefit, or growth path that makes it worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.