Clermont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to urgent care and specialty clinics. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles hiring right now.

Employer: Golden Heart Senior Care Corporate

Golden Heart Senior Care Corporate Location: Clermont, FL

Type: Full-time (flexible shifts, some part-time options mentioned)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

One-on-one care in clients’ homes, helping with housekeeping, meals, transportation, personal care, and companionship. Good fit if you like building relationships, want flexible shifts, and value a locally owned team with PTO, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Neuro Synchrony LLC

Neuro Synchrony LLC Location: Clermont, FL 34711

Type: Full-time (about 36 hours/week, in person)

Salary: $27.14 – $29.00 per hour

Hands-on role running sleep studies, applying equipment, monitoring patients overnight, and collecting data for physicians. Great for an experienced RPSGT with BLS who wants steady hours, health insurance, PTO, and continuing education credits in a focused sleep-medicine setting.

Employer: AdventHealth Centra Care

Location: 2345 E Hwy 50, Clermont, FL 34711

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.28 – $27.65 per hour

Busy urgent care role doing triage, vitals, testing (EKG, spirometry, etc.), and assisting providers in a fast-paced clinic. Offers benefits from day one, PTO, 403(b), and up to a $2,000 sign-on bonus for eligible applicants, with a rotating schedule covering weekdays and weekends.

Employer: Aesthetic Dermatology

Aesthetic Dermatology Location: Clermont, FL

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $17.00 – $21.00 per hour

Blend of medical assisting and esthetics in a long-standing dermatology practice. Ideal if you have 1+ year dermatology experience, want to grow your skincare clientele, earn commission on every service, and keep 100% of your tips, with health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, exact duties, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.