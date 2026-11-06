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Clermont
Taste of South Lake and Business Expo in Clermont
9 days ago
The 15th Annual Taste of South Lake & Business Expo will be held along Clermont’s waterfront, offering food samples from local restaurants and a chance to meet local businesses, including Sunesta of Central Florida, which will showcase custom retractable awnings and screens for patios. Event details and registration: 15th Annual Taste of South Lake & Business Expo.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sunesta of Central Florida
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