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Clermont

Taste of South Lake and Business Expo in Clermont

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnCGp_1GqGrbAE00

The 15th Annual Taste of South Lake & Business Expo will be held along Clermont’s waterfront, offering food samples from local restaurants and a chance to meet local businesses, including Sunesta of Central Florida, which will showcase custom retractable awnings and screens for patios. Event details and registration: 15th Annual Taste of South Lake & Business Expo.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sunesta of Central Florida

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