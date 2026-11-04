📅 Clean comedy show “Laughter After 50” in Clermont Nov. 14

📅 Clean comedy show “Laughter After Fifty” is coming to the Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3500 S HWY 27, Clermont, FL 34711, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

The show stars comedian David Glickman, who mixes stand‑up, music, and more than 25 song parodies, plus funny visuals and stories about the humor of getting older. The material is clean and meant to be relatable for all ages, not just folks over 50.

Glickman has been a professional comedian and keynote speaker for over 25 years, has done more than 2,000 programs, opened for Ellen DeGeneres, worked with Steve Martin, and appeared on “Evening at the Improv.”

Use the Event Page and Buy Tickets links to get full details and purchase seats if you’d like a night out of laughs.