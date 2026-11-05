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Clermont County
Clermont County honors animal shelter staff
6 days ago
Clermont County is recognizing National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week by thanking the staff and volunteers at the Clermont County Animal Shelter for their work caring for about 800 dogs each year. The shelter provides a safe place for dogs, reunites lost pets with their families, supports adoptions into new homes, and gives daily care to animals in need across Clermont County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Clermont County, Ohio - Government
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