Clemson’s student housing and campus services scene is busy right now, and a few spots are open for people who like talking to others and promoting great services. If you’re social, organized, and don’t mind some evenings or weekends, these are worth a look.

Employer: Deliverbees College

Deliverbees College Location: Clemson University, Clemson, SC (in person)

Type: Contract, Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: $15–$18/hour + tips + up to $1,000 in performance bonuses

Help promote Deliverbees’ student moving, storage, and shipping services around campus through word-of-mouth, flyers, social media, and student groups. Great fit if you’re a well-connected Clemson student who wants real marketing and recruiting experience with hours that work around classes.

Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.

Landmark Properties, Inc. Location: Campus View Apartments, Clemson, SC

Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week, evenings & weekends required)

Pay: Not listed

Be the front-line face of a student housing community: give tours, help with leasing, support social media and events, and keep residents happy. Good for students or early-career folks who enjoy sales, customer service, and a mix of office work and in-person interaction.

Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.

Landmark Properties, Inc. Location: Campus View Apartments, Clemson, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Plan and run resident and marketing events, support leasing goals, and help manage social media and housing fairs. This role leads Community Ambassadors, so it’s a nice step up if you want hands-on experience in property marketing and resident engagement.

Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.

Landmark Properties, Inc. Location: Campus View Apartments, Clemson, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee leasing and marketing strategy, track occupancy goals, guide the leasing team, and handle resident communication and retention. This is a more advanced role for someone with strong organization and leadership skills who wants to grow in property management and sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; campus-focused jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.