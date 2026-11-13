undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Clemson, SC Sales & Marketing Jobs – Multiple Campus-Focused Roles
Clemson’s student housing and campus services scene is busy right now, and a few spots are open for people who like talking to others and promoting great services. If you’re social, organized, and don’t mind some evenings or weekends, these are worth a look.
Clemson Student Campus Ambassador
- Employer: Deliverbees College
- Location: Clemson University, Clemson, SC (in person)
- Type: Contract, Part-time, flexible schedule
- Pay: $15–$18/hour + tips + up to $1,000 in performance bonuses
Help promote Deliverbees’ student moving, storage, and shipping services around campus through word-of-mouth, flyers, social media, and student groups. Great fit if you’re a well-connected Clemson student who wants real marketing and recruiting experience with hours that work around classes.
Community Ambassador - Campus View Apartments
- Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.
- Location: Campus View Apartments, Clemson, SC
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week, evenings & weekends required)
- Pay: Not listed
Be the front-line face of a student housing community: give tours, help with leasing, support social media and events, and keep residents happy. Good for students or early-career folks who enjoy sales, customer service, and a mix of office work and in-person interaction.
Leasing & Marketing Assistant - Campus View Apartments
- Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.
- Location: Campus View Apartments, Clemson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Plan and run resident and marketing events, support leasing goals, and help manage social media and housing fairs. This role leads Community Ambassadors, so it’s a nice step up if you want hands-on experience in property marketing and resident engagement.
Associate Community Manager - Campus View Apartments
- Employer: Landmark Properties, Inc.
- Location: Campus View Apartments, Clemson, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee leasing and marketing strategy, track occupancy goals, guide the leasing team, and handle resident communication and retention. This is a more advanced role for someone with strong organization and leadership skills who wants to grow in property management and sales.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; campus-focused jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.