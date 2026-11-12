🏥 Clemson, SC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles

Healthcare hiring around Clemson, SC is steady, with solid options if you like one-on-one care or flexible travel work. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Clemson, SC (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $53,000 – $73,000/year (or $33–$47 per visit/unit)

You’ll provide one-on-one skilled nursing in patients’ homes, following RN-directed care plans and helping people regain independence. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, disability, and life insurance, plus mileage requires a valid nursing license, CPR, driver’s license, auto insurance, and 2+ years LPN experience.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Clemson, SC

Type: Travel / Contract (26 weeks)

Pay: $1,506 per week

Hours: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Start Date: 11/23/2026

Travel PTA role in rehab therapy with guaranteed hours and weekly direct deposit. Triage offers day-one health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, CE/licensing reimbursement, housing options, and referral bonuses, plus a single recruiter contact and 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: ACG Hospice (Agape Care Group)

Location: Clemson, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Based on experience and location (exact range not listed)

Hospice RN role focused on meaningful time with patients and families—assessing, creating care plans, and leading the care team. Strong benefits: tuition reimbursement, immediate PTO, 401(k) match, annual merit increases, service bonuses, health/dental/vision, HSA match, disability, mental health support, and fertility assistance; requires RN license and 2+ years clinical experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.