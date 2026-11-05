Clemson Christmas Parade seeks classic cars

The City of Clemson Christmas Parade needs two more vehicles for its feature lineup and prefers classic cars, but will also consider very unique vehicles. The deadline to submit your vehicle is Wednesday, November 18. To apply or ask questions, email photos of your vehicle to Community Programs & Events Manager Lacey Sylvester at lsylvester@cityofclemson.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Clemson Parks & Recreation