Clemmons has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, especially for in‑home and community care. If you like one‑on‑one work and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health Location: Clemmons, NC + surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, part-time, PRN

Full-time, part-time, PRN Pay: LPN: $28–$33/hr | RN: $30–$35/hr

One‑on‑one nursing with medically fragile kids and young adults in their homes. Flexible 8, 10, 12, or 16‑hour shifts, weekly pay, full benefits, paid training, and strong clinical support from a nurse‑founded, pediatric‑focused agency.

Employer: BrightStar Care – Greensboro/Winston Salem

BrightStar Care – Greensboro/Winston Salem Location: Clemmons, NC

Type: Full-time / Part-time / Per‑Diem

Full-time / Part-time / Per‑Diem Pay: $15.00–$17.00/hr

In‑home caregiving role with day shifts (Mon–Fri, 9a–5p) and options for nights/overnights. Offers flexible scheduling, mileage, holiday pay, early pay options, free CPR training, and bonus/recognition programs.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Clemmons, NC

Type: Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; some part-time options)

Full-time (BCBA & BCaBA roles; some part-time options) Pay: Competitive; salary transparency via online estimator

Behavior analyst roles focused on ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Flexible caseloads, quarterly bonuses (10% of annual salary), medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, sign‑on bonuses in some areas, and strong mentorship plus free CEUs.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on schedule, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.