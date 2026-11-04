🛒 Clemmons, NC Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Clemmons has a steady flow of front-line customer service and retail roles right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these three local options are worth a look.

Employer: Public Storage

Public Storage Location: Clemmons, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Work mostly solo, moving between storage properties, helping customers choose units, selling packing supplies, and keeping the site clean and secure. Schedules run between 9:30am–6pm (weekends to 5pm), with benefits for 20+ hours/week, mileage reimbursement, and a chance to earn performance bonuses.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Clemmons, NC 27012

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Great fit if you like working on your own and setting your own schedule. You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and upload quick reports from your phone while supporting big-name brands in local stores.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Location: Clemmons, NC

Type: Full-time

Step into a leadership track in grocery. You’ll help run the grocery department day-to-day: guest service, stocking, safety, shrink control, and training staff, with a path to becoming a full Grocery Manager.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.