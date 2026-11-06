🏥 Cleburne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings, $80K+

Cleburne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home health to big national systems. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer solid pay, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: KidsCare Home Health

KidsCare Home Health Location: Cleburne, TX (home health, pediatric patients)

(home health, pediatric patients) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, includes full benefits package

Therapist-owned and operated, this role lets you set your own schedule and choose your caseload size while serving kids with special needs in their homes. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO, 401(k), professional development funds, and tuition reimbursement, plus strong mentorship and promotion-from-within.

Employer: Real Performance Physical Therapy / Therapy Partners Group

Location: Cleburne, TX (outpatient clinic)

(outpatient clinic) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Join a long-standing outpatient ortho clinic serving Cleburne and Burleson for 20+ years. You’ll handle evaluations, tailored treatment plans, and progress checks, with CEU reimbursement, health/dental/vision, PTO & holidays, relocation help, 401(k) with match, and structured new-grad support.

Employer: Optum / WellMed

Location: Cleburne, Granbury & surrounding areas, TX (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16 – $29/hour, based on experience and market

Field-based Certified Medical Assistant role where you travel with providers to patient homes, mobile units, and community events. You’ll handle vitals, injections, diagnostic tests, phlebotomy, and screenings, with a comprehensive benefits package, incentive programs, equity stock purchase, and 401(k) contribution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.